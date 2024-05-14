Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma, go sing to your grandkids

14 May 2024 - 15:45
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Some of us as concerned South Africans  are wary of the kind of changes Jacob Zuma is promising to bring through his MK Party. 

Zuma, you had your two terms of office and nothing much that you did in your presidency changed society for the better. The  same ANC parliamentarians that you criticise today are the ones who  served under you.  Also,  you violated the constitution of your party and defied the highest court in this country and you wanted some judges to recuse themselves to adhere to your demands.

I wonder what will this country under your MK Party be like because we are in this economic quagmire because of you. Money was taken by the Guptas and fled SA with it.  I bet my last cent that if you were to be president again the Guptas would come back and loot the last cent of what is left in our treasury.

More than 300 people died during your incarceration, some lost their jobs and our economy never recovered up until now, but you still want a comeback to the people's lives that you destroyed in the past. You are busy heckling  the ANC at every opportunity like it was never your party.

I am never a fan of President Cyril Ramaphosa  but you hate him with passion as if he has stolen from your bank account.

Kuningi baba, but you're are better off staying safe at your homestead and enjoying your pension. Singing  umshini wam' to your grandchildren will be lovely.

Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto

READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal

Vuyolwethu Zungula, the leader of ATM, is obsessed with the Phala Phala farm scandal. But I’ve never heard him condemning the R255m asbestos scandal ...
1 day ago

READER LETTER | To live like a king, work like a slave

Once you adopt a negative mentality you will always play the blame syndrome game while people succeed in life. Your life will remain stagnant as you ...
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa to blame for woes afflicting the ANC

If the ANC loses at the coming polls, which is going to happen, President Cyril Ramaphosa must be ready to take the blame as someone who had the ...
1 day ago

