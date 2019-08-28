Poor panel beating service costs client dearly

Standard Bank car insurance promised Rosina Phakathi's life to be simpler should she have an accident when signed up, but this did not turn out to be true.

Phakathi of Mamelodi East, east of Pretoria, said she decided to downgrade her policy with Outsurance in July last year as it was too expensive for her, and little did she know that the downgrade comes with power service as well.

Phakathi said if she had a choice to send her car to a panel beater of her choice, she would have no one to blame but herself for the shoddy workmanship delivered by Standard Bank's preferred panel beater.

After her car was damaged following an attempted hijacking, she lodged a claim which was approved and the car was repaired. But to Phakathi's surprise, she told Consumer Line, her vehicle experienced the same problem after she drove it for about 3,000km after it was repaired.

For the past eight months, Phakathi has been locked in a battle with Standard Bank whom she believes should bear the cost in repairing the engine which was damaged as a result of the substandard repair work delivered by Probeat Autobody.