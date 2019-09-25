Father wants house from 'bogus' agent

When buying a house from an estate agent, find out if the agent you are dealing with is registered with the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) to ensure that you get compensated in the event that the deal turns sour.

Thokozani Mhlungu and his wife are fighting depression and their son resorted to smoking nyaope after the family bought a house that they have not been able to

occupy since 2017.

Mhlungu, 51, also discovered that he could not claim compensation from the EAAB because Lucas Molobele, the estate agent who sold him the house, last renewed his agent's certificate in 2013, he told Consumer Line.

Mhlungu was occupying a family house when the family asked him to vacate it because their relatives wanted to relocate to Johannesburg to study, he said.

He was given enough time to look for alternative accommodation and managed to make an offer to purchase a property within two weeks after the notice to vacate the house in question, he said.