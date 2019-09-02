Grandfather takes on African Bank

Sixty-three-year-old Johannes Masemola applied for a personal loan at African Bank to refurbish his retirement home at GaMasemola village in Limpopo.

Masemola was granted a loan of R18,000 and a R7,000 credit card facility.

"Though they said their personal loan was affordable, it has not improved my life because I've paid almost R200,000 since 2014," he said.

He claimed to have paid R70,584 into the credit card.

He said African Bank told him that he took a second loan he knew nothing about.

"They have not shown me where it was deposited and the signature they showed me is not mine," he said.

The statement Consumer Line has seen shows that Masemola was granted a loan of R65,000, which had a total interest of R55,474.

The total cost for his loan is R140,474, but Masemola insisted that he only received a personal loan of R18,000.

His credit card account statement shows that he was granted a limit of R53,000 but Masemola said he was actually given R7,000 to use.

"I used only that, but have paid R70,000 on this credit card and I think something is not right here."