Vuyolwethu Zungula, the leader of ATM, is obsessed with Phala Phala farm scandal. But I've never heard him condemning the R255m asbestos scandal in the Free State and the billions of rand stolen by his mentor and the Guptas.
The money stolen at Phala Phala was not stolen from the public purse. It is President Cyril Ramaphosa's money. Yes, it was wrong to have such huge amount of money in his farm.
The incident was investigated and Ramaphosa was cleared and the case is closed. Zungula should channel his energy to build ATM to be a force to be reckoned with in all the provinces of SA, not only in the Eastern Cape.
Obsession with Ramaphosa will not grow his party.
N’wankavangeri
READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal
Image: Freddy Mavunda
