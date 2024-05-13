Letters

READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal

13 May 2024 - 13:26
ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula.
ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Vuyolwethu Zungula, the leader of ATM, is obsessed with Phala Phala farm  scandal. But I've never heard him condemning the R255m asbestos scandal in the Free State and the billions of rand stolen by his mentor and the Guptas.

The money stolen at Phala Phala  was not stolen from the public purse. It is  President Cyril Ramaphosa's money. Yes, it was wrong to have such huge amount of money in his farm.

The incident was investigated and Ramaphosa was cleared and the case is closed. Zungula should channel his energy to build ATM to be a force to be reckoned with in all the provinces of SA, not only in the Eastern Cape.

Obsession with Ramaphosa will not grow his party.

N’wankavangeri

READER LETTER | DA leading a dark, negative campaign

The DA is willing to do anything to wrestle power from the ANC, even if it means using a satanic tactic like fear. What it is doing is to spread the ...
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Let's end distress created by rogue leaders

SA is a broken country, torn asunder by predators who have no respect for authority, liberty and individual freedom. We have a paved network of ...
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Malaika missed message DA is trying to convey to SA

The writer attempts to create a race narrative where there is none. She probably fell into the same trap as most commentators who analyse everything ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues