Lawyers pay client what is due to her

A law firm that was accused of overcharging its client has now done the honourable thing and paid what is due.

SB Ngento Incorporated paid Charlotte Mabila R91,113 last Monday following an article published on August 7 in which Consumer Line highlighted her plight.

Mabila, 50, of Mosterloos near Groblersdal in Limpopo, called Consumer Line on Monday afternoon to confirm she had been paid the outstanding amount she was overcharged.

She said she and her attorney did not spend more than five minutes together on Monday. "He just told me he wants to keep his clients happy, and we signed a document confirming I have been paid and parted ways," Mabila said.

Mabila had accused the law firm of taking more than was legally allowed in terms of the Contingency Fee Act of 1997.

The act states that firms who act on a "no-win, no-fee" basis can take 25% of the settlement or charge twice the normal attorney-client fee, whichever is the lesser amount.

Mabila said her attorney charged her 50% legal fees even though they verbally agreed on the 25% contingency fee.

She was also made to sign an affidavit which states that she is still indebted to the attorney though party and party costs were paid by the Road Accident Fund (RAF), she said.

In the affidavit she signed, Mabila confirmed that she paid R200,000 towards her attorneys fee of R1,157,731, without being provided a bill of account, she said.