Client wants R648,000 from lawyer

Attorneys have the duty to update their clients on the developments of their cases and to act in their best interest when handling their money or property.

However, Karen Wheats has accused Siphiwayinkosi Mchunu, of SSS Mchunu Attorneys, of keeping her in the dark for the past two months after he received her R648,000 settlement from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Wheats, 53, said the RAF offered her the accident settlement in November and she was told she would get it after six months which she found acceptable.

However, when the settlement was paid out her attorney did not disclose this to her until she made an inquiry at the RAF when she was told that it was paid on July 29, Wheats said.

"When Mchunu wanted a road accident victim he knew where to find me, but when he had to pay me he is playing hide and seek," Wheats said.

Wheats said after the RAF confirmed her payment into Mchunu's trust account she instantly called him to inquire about it and was given an excuse on why it had not been paid to her.

She said in most cases she would get a response after speaking to Mchunu's driver as he ignored her calls.

Wheats said after she was injured in October 2013 she was visited in hospital by an agent who claimed to be working for Mchunu.