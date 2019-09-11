RAF to resolve impasse with accident victim

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has scheduled a second meeting to try and resolve a protracted complaint the mother of an accident victim has against them.

The scheduled meeting came after Mpho Ntshangase again enlisted the services of Consumer Line as she wants full compensation from the state-owned insurer for accident victims after her 20-year-old daughter got injured in a motor accident 17 years ago.

Ntshangase has since received R2.7m for future loss of income and general damages on behalf of her daughter, Sponono, and R450,000 for her son, Thulani, after Consumer Line's intervention. But Ntshangase still believes that RAF still owes her daughter more money.

However, RAF acting chief marketing office, Dr Adriaan Taljaard said according to their records, four offers were made to Ntshangase for compensation for injuries for Sponono which she accepted in June 2016.

"Consequently, we dispute the allegations that payment is still outstanding," Taljaard said.