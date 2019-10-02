Contractor sends granny on 'merry-go-round circle'

A pensioner says she has been fleeced out of her hard-earned cash after paying an "unscrupulous" building contractor who has until now not laid a brick to extend her house.

When she retired in 2016, Dina Stoufers of Klerksdorp, North West, decided to extend her house and used a portion of her pension fund to do so.

Stoufers says she now regrets the decision as she has been battling to get her refund from Isaak Appels - the owner and director of MT Contracts cc - since 2016. Appels is also father-in-law to Stoufers's son.

To support Appels as a relative, Stoufers, 65, told Consumer Line she decided to hire him hoping that he would honour her wishes and deliver within three months as undertaken. She said Appels quoted her R205,000 but she paid R200,000 after they agreed that the balance would be paid on completion of the house.

"He acknowledged receipt of payment and promised to extend the house after he completed the project he was working on. But weeks turned into months and months into years with excuses and lies instead of extending my house," Stoufers said.