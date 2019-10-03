Ignore fake summonses from‘online loan scam’ group

If you’ve received a “summons” via email, ignore it. A genuine summons has to be served on you by the sheriff of the court. It can’t be emailed to you. It must also have a case number, be signed by the clerk of the court and be date-stamped by the court.

If you’ve received an email or SMS from Lifestyle Legal or Lifestyle Attorneys notifying you that a summons will be served on you by the sheriff of the court, wait for it. And don’t make payment.

This is the advice of Stephan van der Merwe, a senior attorney at the Stellenbosch Law Clinic, who says he has yet to see a legitimate summons issued by Lifestyle Legal.

Van der Merwe is part of a team of attorneys and advocates working for the law clinic in a case against the Lifestyle Direct Group and a host of associated companies allegedly operating an online loan scam.

None of the companies – including Loan Choice SA, Loan Connector SA, Loan Detector SA, Loan Hub SA, Loan Locator SA, Loan Match SA, Loan Scout SA, Loan Spotter SA, Loan Tracer SA, Loan Tracker SA, Loan Quest SA, Loan Zone SA, Lifestyle Legal and Lifestyle Attorneys – are registered credit providers. They use the lure of online loans to dupe you into agreeing to pay for services you neither wanted nor received and harass you into paying the subscription and/or cancellation fees.

Companies linked to the Lifestyle Direct Group are the source of hundreds of complaints on social media.

In January this year “Ronel L” posted the following complaint about Loan Scout SA on Hello Peter: “This company has a loan application form and the public fill it in hoping to secure a loan. No loan ever materialises. Instead they start debiting your account for so-called ‘services’. When this is queried, they tell you that a contract was entered into that is binding.”

Ronel L says she asked for the contract but did not receive it and was instead referred to the website.

When she did not pay she was threatened with legal action and sent an SMS of a summons.