×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN man stabbed after allegedly beating woman on roadside

15 August 2022 - 10:58
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man was stabbed after allegedly beating a woman on the KZN north coast.
A man was stabbed after allegedly beating a woman on the KZN north coast.
Image: Medi Response

Two men allegedly avenged the beating of a woman on the roadside in Umhlali, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, by repeatedly stabbing a man they accused of attacking her.

Medi Response paramedics said the incident happened on Sunday,

“On arrival of personnel, it was reported that the injured man had allegedly assaulted a woman on the roadside, which was witnessed by two males.

“The two males allegedly approached the man and proceeded to assault him, before stabbing him.”

The injured man was stabilised and transported to hospital.

No details were available on the woman or the duo who allegedly stabbed the man.

TimesLIVE

Case of man accused of stabbing pupil to death at KZN school postponed

Chaos erupted on Friday outside the Ndwedwe magistrate’s court where members of the community tried to block the police van transporting a man ...
News
1 month ago

KZN cop accused of killing three people deserves bail, argues advocate

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman accused of fatally shooting three people near Pietermaritzburg in June should be granted bail because he fully co-operated ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele