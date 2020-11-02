Three arrested for brutal murder of KZN businessman

Police have arrested three men and confiscated more than R85,000 in cash after the brutal murder of a Tongaat businessman who was stabbed multiple times at his KwaZulu-Natal north coast home on Saturday.

The blood-soaked body of Ashveer Sukwa, 35, was discovered by private security officers wrapped in a blanket at his home, where he and his father Rajesh ran their fruit distribution business.

The 65-year-old, who was also stabbed, survived the early morning attack and was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the tireless work of police and private security officers resulted in the arrest of the trio, aged between 20 and 32.

“It is alleged that on Saturday October 31 at 5.45am, a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men,” she said.