KZN private investigator hired to probe fatal stabbing at EC reserve

A KwaZulu-Natal security specialist was on his way to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday afternoon to investigate an attack on a couple in the Hluleka Nature Reserve, near Mthatha.

Magma Security and Investigations director Shaheen Suleiman told our sister publication TimesLIVE that he was in a helicopter en route to the scene where the woman was killed and her husband seriously wounded in a stabbing incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was hired by "someone close to the woman" and a group of farmers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, who is a critical condition in hospital, is the manager of a well-known dairy farm in Underberg.

The Underberg Farmers Association confirmed that the man was a member but declined to comment further.