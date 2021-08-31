KZN south coast couple’s murders rock community
The murders of a well-known KwaZulu-Natal south coast couple have rocked the Umtentweni community.
Murray and Julie Ross were killed in their home on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were alerted about a double murder in the Umtentweni area shortly after noon.
“On arrival police found the bodies of a 67-year-old man and 60-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to their heads and necks. The house had been ransacked and forced entry was used to gain access.
“Charges of murder and house robbery were opened at the Port Shepstone police station for investigation,” she said.
The couple were long-time residents in the area and belonged to many clubs and organisations.
The Entire KBA has been rocked by the loss of two of our treasured members and friends. It is with broken hearts that...Posted by Kingfisher Bowling Association on Sunday, August 29, 2021
In a message to the community, Port Shepstone Country Club chairperson Ryan Ringo described the couple as “pillars in our community”.
“It is with the most sadness in my heart that I write these few words to you all. I was away this last weekend playing in the yearly Nomads game in Underberg, with all the snow included, to be informed we had tragically lost two of our members to a brutal attack in their home, with their lives taken by the assailants on Saturday. I have not had the words to express my feelings, and am still battling to find them.
“Murray and Julie Ross were pillars in our community as well as fundamental in the club and its survival,.”
Ringo said Murray had served on the club’s executive committee and was instrumental in helping it survive the first national lockdown.
“Julie was always a breath of fresh air and always wanted to hear my news, and in particular my family’s news.
’They will be sorely missed, and we pass our condolences to all their family and friends in this time of need,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.