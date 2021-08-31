KZN south coast couple’s murders rock community

The murders of a well-known KwaZulu-Natal south coast couple have rocked the Umtentweni community.

Murray and Julie Ross were killed in their home on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were alerted about a double murder in the Umtentweni area shortly after noon.

“On arrival police found the bodies of a 67-year-old man and 60-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to their heads and necks. The house had been ransacked and forced entry was used to gain access.

“Charges of murder and house robbery were opened at the Port Shepstone police station for investigation,” she said.

The couple were long-time residents in the area and belonged to many clubs and organisations.