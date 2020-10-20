South Africa

KZN man seven years on the run rearrested on two murder charges

By Lwandile Bhengu - 20 October 2020 - 16:27
Sifiso Nxumalo was arrested in Gauteng on Saturday after being on the run for seven years.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man who has been on the run for seven years after being released on bail while on murder charges.

Sifiso Nxumalo, 31, appeared in the Nquthu magistrate’s court on Monday on two charges of murder dating back to 2013.

After being released on bail for the murder of Mavela Ncube who was stabbed at a tavern in Mondlo, in northern KZN, Nxumalo is alleged to have stabbed another person, Ali Narsill, at a shop in the same area before fleeing the province.

“The information was received that he was seen in Gauteng, where he was hiding. He was arrested on October 17 with the assistance of Ivory Park police officers. He was brought to Mondlo SAPS for detention,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Nxumalo will be back in court on October 28 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

