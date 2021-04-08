JusticeforSpha: What you need to know about man killed in homophobic hate crime

The LGBTQI+ community is outraged and demanding justice for the murder of Sphamandla Khoza, who was stabbed to death and dumped in a ditch near his home in Ntuzuma, eThekwini, last Monday.

Khoza's death is suspected to be a homophobic hate crime.

Here is what you need to know:

Spha was killed by 'people he knew'

According to Ndumiso Daluxolo Ngidi, who identified himself as Khoza's cousin, the deceased was attacked and murdered by men he knew, who grew up and lived with him in the same neighbourhood.

In a Facebook post, Ngidi said Khoza's body was found in a sewerage manhole and his shoes were found in front of his home.

“They ganged up on him, stabbed him repeatedly while he was out having fun in one house in the neighbourhood. Not only did they murder him, they threw his lifeless body in a sewerage manhole. They took off his shoes and placed them in front of the gate at his home,” said Ngidi.

“Basically, they were putting him in a grave and used his shoes as a form of a trophy. If it wasn’t for blood trails leading to where they dumped his body and curious people who followed this blood trail, we would have never found his body.

“All this happens after they insulted him about his sexuality. They treated him worse than a stray animal. I am angry. I am hurt. Such a beautiful life lost all because of hate.”