Parolee stabbed and robbed SAPS employee to buy petrol and then set him alight

Shocking details of how a parolee kidnapped, stabbed and robbed a KwaZulu-Natal SAPS employee of R200 – only to use the money to buy petrol and set him alight – have emerged.

In a statement on Thursday police detailed the gruesome manner in which a 23-year-old parolee carried out the murder of Gareth Toohey, 38, an admin clerk who was employed by SAPS in Sundumbili in northern KZN.

On January 23 2019 police detectives discovered Toohey’s VW burnt out Polo hatchback in a remote location near the R102 provincial road.

His charred remains were discovered nearby with his hands tied behind his back.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala revealed how Nhlanhla “Sathane” Mhlongo, 23, a man who was out on parole for a robbery committed in 2018, kidnapped and brutally murdered Toohey.