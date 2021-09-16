Police accused of being complicit in 'attack' on KZN whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu

Violence monitor Mary de Haas has written to the Mountain Rise police station commander demanding answers relating to allegations of police complicity in violence and harassment against Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, and others.

Zulu, who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu local municipality, was arrested in July 2020 on “incitement to commit violence” charges.

In her letter sent on Wednesday, De Haas said it had emerged that on Saturday, at an ANC community meeting relating to the selection of a candidate in the local government elections, a potential candidate and a witness in the criminal case in which the sitting councillor is charged, was stabbed and seriously injured in the presence of the police, and the police present allegedly failed to intervene.

“Mlungisi Zondi, the stabbing victim, is in a serious condition in hospital,” she said.

She said there were “long-standing, serious allegations” about some members of the station colluding with the councillor to suppress dissent in the area.

“Their failure to act on Sep. 11 appears yet another manifestation of this collusion, as do the subsequent events I now detail, to which I request you to give urgent attention.”

She said before the arrival of Zondi, Zulu and others had gone to the meeting to hand out fruit and bottled water. Zulu had purchased the items for elderly people who had been at the meeting all day.

De Haas said as they were leaving, the councillor's supporter allegedly attacked Zulu, causing him to fall and sustain visible injuries.