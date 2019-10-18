Woman arrested at luxury Umhlanga hotel after man stabbed to death

South Africa

A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death at the The Capital Pearls in Umhlanga.
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 51-year-old man in the corridors of the upmarket The Capital Pearls in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday said it was alleged that an altercation occurred between the pair about 10pm on Thursday.

Guests who overheard the fight alerted a security guard.

“The suspect was heard screaming for help, followed by the [man] who was also shouting for help. A 51-year-old man fell on to the floor outside the room with a stab wound on the neck,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

The man was certified dead at the scene.

“The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested for murder. She will appear in court soon,” Gwala said.

