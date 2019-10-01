Father of slain UCT student desperately trying to get his body back to KZN for burial

The father of slain University of Cape Town (UCT) first-year student Cebo Mhleli Mbatha is desperately trying to get his son's body back to their home town of Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal for his funeral.

Linda Mbatha, 50, spoke exclusively to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday after arriving in Cape Town earlier in the day.

He said he was trying to hold the funeral on Saturday in Dundee, from where the family originates.

“I am trying very hard to get the body back home to Dundee – I hope it will be possible. Since he has been removed from the state mortuary to a private mortuary, maybe tomorrow I can get the body home.”

He said his family, especially Cebo's two younger sisters, aged 15 and nine, and his mother, had been left “devastated” in the wake of the horrific news which broke at the weekend.

“We are trying, we are coping, although it is not easy for us as a family since this thing came as a shock and tragedy. But at the end of the day we must ensure that we take the body where it is supposed to go.”

The 19-year-old first year humanities student was stabbed in the chest on Clifton 3rd beach in Cape Town on Saturday night in an apparent robbery.

“I met the detectives in the morning. They said they're trying their utmost best to ensure they get somebody, although it is hard on their side because it was on the beach and I'm told the beach was very full that day.”

Mbatha said he was told that there were quite a few high school pupils at the beach that day and Cebo had been with his friends a distance away, making them possible vulnerable targets.

“I think they were victims because they were seated far away from where the crowds were.”