KZN pensioner arrested for 'stabbing' woman during domestic dispute

A 66-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man handed himself to the police on Friday following the alleged stabbing of a woman during a domestic dispute.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man’s arrest came after an incident last week at the KwaQumbu Reserve, near Umbumbulu.

“A 43-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a known suspect after a domestic dispute.

“She sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The victim is still in hospital.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court today.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest.

“Gender-based violence remains a priority for the police. We will ensure those involved in such cases are brought to book,” he said.

TimesLIVE