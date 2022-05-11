ANC Women’s League criticises KZN police for ‘not protecting’ murdered pupil

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised police after the murder of an 18-year-old pupil at a school in Ndwedwe, north of Durban.

ANCWL provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela believes the pupil’s jilted boyfriend would not have allegedly fatally stabbed her if police had swiftly responded to her reporting that he attacked her while out on bail for allegedly raping her.

“She was raised by her grandmother after losing her parents some years ago. The deceased had previously opened a rape case against the accused, who was released on bail and later forced her to withdraw the case. Before her brutal murder, she had gone back to the local police community service centre to report that the suspect assaulted her and repeatedly raped her one night, forcing her to withdraw the previous case.