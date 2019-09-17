Hluleka Nature Reserve killing: injured husband airlifted to KZN hospital

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was stabbed at Hluleka Nature Reserve, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, is being airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was stabbed during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His wife was stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the man was stabilised at an Eastern Cape hospital before being airlifted by a Lenmed One helicopter on Tuesday afternoon. The helicopter is expected to land in Pietermaritzburg shortly after 4pm.