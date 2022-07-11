A 46-year-old murder suspect is alleged to have jumped to his death after attacking an arresting police officer in an Amanzimtoti flat, south of Durban, on Saturday night.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Amanzimtoti police were called to Beach Road where they were shown the body of a man who had plunged to his death off a building.
“It is alleged Brighton Beach police officers were tracing a wanted murder suspect. He was traced to a flat in Amanzimtoti. When the officers were effecting an arrest, the suspect resisted and stabbed the arresting officer on both hands.
“The suspect then tried to escape through a window and succumbed to his injuries. An inquest docket was opened at the Amanzimtoti police station,” said Ngcobo.
It is understood the arresting officer was not critically injured.
Murder suspect allegedly jumps to death after attacking KZN officer
Image: via Facebook/PT Alarms
