Five arrested for murder of man found shot and stabbed on KZN highway

Five Durban men have been arrested for the murder of a man found stabbed and shot on a freeway.

The group was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in connection with the murder of Renaldo Naidu, 20, whose body was discovered on Dumisane Makhaye Highway in Siyanda, north of Durban, on July 26.

“He was rushed to a local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival. A case of murder was opened at KwaMashu police station,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Four of the men were arrested in Newlands East, north of Durban, while the fifth was arrested at Effingham Heights.

Mbele said that the group is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.