A suspect was shot dead and two others were arrested during a shoot-out with police when they attempted to bomb an ATM at a filling station in Tweefontein on Thursday morning.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a group of armed robbers stormed into the filling station at 1am and detonated some explosives in an effort to get cash from an ATM on the premises.
Police who responded found the suspects at the scene.
“Suspects began firing shots towards the police while trying to flee the scene,” Mdhluli said. One suspect was shot dead and two others were arrested.”
Police were still in pursuit of the remaining suspects.
The two suspects, who were charged with contravening the Explosives Act, are expected to appear in KwaMhlanga magistrate's court soon.
Robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested during ATM bombing
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
