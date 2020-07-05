KZN police nab suspect for murder and rape of pregnant woman found on cliff

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“The 38-year-old man is in custody for two counts of murder and rape. He will appear in the Vryheid magistrate's court soon,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

Police said the body of Zilandile Xulu, 34, was found on a cliff on Monday, three days after she disappeared. Her disappearance was not reported to the police.