Children's book illustrators stabbed, injured in Mooi River home attack

Two children's book illustrators were attacked at their home in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend by intruders who stabbed the husband, leaving him in a critical condition.

Chantelle and Burgen Thorne, who recently illustrated the children's book Wanda and who have major clients such as Oxford University Press and Macmillan, were preparing supper on a smallholding when the intruders attacked on Saturday.

Burgen is in hospital being treated for wounds on his back and face, while Chantelle sustained bruising to the face.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the intruders demanded cash and cellphones, but left with only a set of car keys after assaulting the couple.

"A case of robbery is being investigated by Mooi River SAPS. It is alleged that on September 21 at 9pm, the complainant was with her family when three unknown suspects broke the kitchen door and entered," Gwala said.

"At knife point they demanded cash and cellphones. They stabbed the victim’s husband, [who] sustained three stab wounds."

"They took the vehicle keys and fled."