BDE: What the hell is it?

“Hey, I’ve got an early morning tomorrow, so I’m gonna head out,” I whisper into her ear, the disappointment on her face clear as day. “But I’ve settled the bill. I hope you guys enjoy the rest of your evening.”

It is only 9pm on a Sunday evening and there are about 10 of us squeezed into a table at Matte Black, a posh restobar in Bryanston. Realising that the night is poised to go left, I decided to pull a rabbit out of the hat and leave an impression on her before I make a grand exit.

Let’s quickly take it back a few hours, for a bit of context. The day starts off on a high note at Fourways Farmers Market when two of my friends introduce me to this fine young lady, who is there with six or seven of her friends, celebrating a birthday.

After a beautiful afternoon at the market filled with drinks, good food, and a great vibe, we collectively decide to change venues and look for a spot where we can enjoy some evening drinks. When we get to Matte Black, it quickly becomes clear to me that people do not have money (or do not want to spend it).

I watch as the fine young lady I’ve been chatting to for most of the afternoon grows frustrated by the group’s collective indecisiveness before hastily ordering a bottle of Jägermeister and some mixers. Yes, that’s one bottle for about 10 of us.

Seeing how her mood has soured and how everybody now seems too tentative to even touch the bottle, I figure I have to come up with a master plan so I won’t be caught up in what I’m beginning to feel is sure to be a disastrous evening.