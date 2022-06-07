Kulula sale tickets to be refunded by the end of this week

Good news for those who responded to Kulula’s 30% off one-day sale last Tuesday, only to discover that all flights were suspended indefinitely from that night: they will be refunded by the end of this week.

Comair, which is still not operating any of its British Airways (domestic) or Kulula flights, announced on Tuesday morning that people who bought tickets on that sale, for flights until November, would not have to wait up to 10 weeks for a refund as originally stated.

Many had cried foul, convinced Comair had staged the sale to drive purchases ahead of its decision to suspend flights.

“We understand the negative perceptions created by the Kulula ticket sale even though the sale had been triggered a week earlier,” the airline said.

Given that Comair only receives flight payments from its bank once the flights are flown, CEO Glenn Orsmond said: “We have agreed with our bankers to release the funds back to our customers, and we are pleased to advise the refund process will commence immediately.”

TimesLIVE has asked Comair how many tickets were sold in last week’s sale, but the company has not revealed the figure.