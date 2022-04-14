No clarity on emergency funding for affected families

She said, however, she wasn't sure if affected families and individuals will benefit from the funding to repair their homes and other property that could have been damaged or lost during the floods

State funding is expected to be fast-tracked as soon as President Cyril Ramaphosa declares KwaZulu-Natal a disaster area.



KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu explained: “Emergency funding can be identified to assist the areas that have been affected. That is the main thing about it being declared a state of disaster. Therefore, from the emergency funding there will be interventions to restore the situation. The emergency fund will assist in repairing the infrastructure.” ..