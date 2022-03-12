Spate of midair emergencies sparks 24hr grounding of Kulula, British Airways

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Saturday said it had grounded Comair’s Kulula and British Airways flights after a series of midair emergencies in the last few weeks.

Comair announced earlier that none of its flights would operate for the next 24 hours after they were suspended by the aviation regulator — a move which it said was “unjustified”.

The regulator, however, said Comair has to prove its planes are safe or risk being grounded indefinitely.

“This decision was reached after an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the operator,” it said in a statement.

“This is a precautionary suspension for a period of 24 hours, within which the operator must demonstrate to the regulator that the risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards.”

On February 10, shortly after taking off from Lanseria in Johannesburg for a flight to Cape Town, one of the two engines failed on a Kulula Boeing 737-800. The pilot issued a Mayday call and the plane and its 157 passengers landed safely at OR Tambo.