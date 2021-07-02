Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights

Comair, operators for Kulula and British Airways, have temporarily suspended all flights in SA for the next three weeks.

The operator said Kulula customers who had a valid ticket booked until July 29 would be able use their ticket within 12 months from first date of travel without any penalty.

The British Airways “Book with Confidence” policy would apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways and operated by Comair.

On Friday the airline operator said flights were suspended after the adjusted level 4 lockdown and prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng.