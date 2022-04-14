No expense to be spared as state rebuilds floods-hit KZN
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the province on Wednesday, told crowds in Ntuzuma he would ask finance minister Enoch Godongwana for more resources to provide relief in the area
Government will spare no expense in rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal after the province was hit by devastating floods that left more than 250 dead.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the province on Wednesday, told crowds in Ntuzuma he would ask finance minister Enoch Godongwana for more resources to provide relief in the area. He said this could be one of the worst disasters the region had ever faced...
