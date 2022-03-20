British Airways apologises for 'landing gear warning' incident

Comair operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights in SA.

“We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication ... on final approach ... to Cape Town International Airport the pilot performed standard safety checks and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing occurred,” said Forbes.

“The safety of our personnel and customers is always our foremost priority.

“We apologise to customers for the resultant 15-minute delay,” he said in a statement.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended Comair's operations for five days after a series of safety-related issues.