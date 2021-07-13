No Kulula or British Airways domestic flights until spring

Comair, operator of no-frills airline Kulula as well as British Airways' domestic franchise, will keep its planes on the ground until the end of August as passengers stay home in the wake of SA's pandemic regulations.

The company had already temporarily suspended operations on July 5 in the wake of level 4 restrictions which prohibited all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, along with little demand for business travel and international travel bans also reducing demand.

Comair had intended restarting flights on July 30, but the continuing uncertainty about when level 4 restrictions will be lifted, along with the increased transmissibility of the SARS-CoV-2 “Delta” variant, the company decided to push the date out to the spring.

“This decision was not made lightly, as it has a significant impact on both our customers and our employees,” said Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

“However, under the circumstances we believe it is the correct course of action to ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers and employees.”