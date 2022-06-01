×

South Africa

Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights saying it can’t afford to fly

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2022 - 06:01
Comair has announced that Kulula.com and British Airways flights will not be operational from Wednesday morning.
Image: 123rf

Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, has grounded its flights from Wednesday.

In a tweet issued on Tuesday night, the flight operator said it simply could not afford to fly.

“Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding to resume operations,” the company said.

“If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the airline said.

Frustrated customers took to the social pages of the airline to express the inconvenience of the last minute announcement.

One passenger explained how flight operations were already severely affected from Tuesday.

“Kulula, this is really becoming unacceptable. My flight from George to Johannesburg MN906 was scheduled to depart this afternoon at 14:25. I've just received the fifth notification that it is now further delayed and departure is now at 17:53” said the passenger.

Another said they had booked and paid for flights and baggage earlier on Tuesday only to arrive at the airport and learn of the flight cancellations.

Comair was yet to provide further details on when the issue would be resolved.

