Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights saying it can’t afford to fly

Frustrated customers took to the social pages of the airline to express the inconvenience of the last minute announcement.

One passenger explained how flight operations were already severely affected from Tuesday.

“Kulula, this is really becoming unacceptable. My flight from George to Johannesburg MN906 was scheduled to depart this afternoon at 14:25. I've just received the fifth notification that it is now further delayed and departure is now at 17:53” said the passenger.

Another said they had booked and paid for flights and baggage earlier on Tuesday only to arrive at the airport and learn of the flight cancellations.

Comair was yet to provide further details on when the issue would be resolved.