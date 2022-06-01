Staring at a loan to cover extra travel costs: Kulula customers left in cold as Comair grounds flights

One of the frustrated customers affected by Comair grounding its local British Airways and Kulula.com flights doesn’t know how he will remedy the inconvenience.

Lucky Jayden, 31, booked Kulula tickets for four family members who are visiting him in Cape Town from Mpumalanga for a ceremony.

He found out late on Tuesday night through a text message that his family, scheduled to travel from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, cannot travel.

This is after Comair-operated British Airways and Kulula.com flights were voluntarily grounded due to a finance crunch, inconveniencing scores of customers throughout the country.

“It was 11.45pm on Tuesday when I got the SMS from Kulula to say their flights have been suspended. They said your flight has unfortunately been cancelled. See updates on social media. Nothing about refunds, nothing about alternative travelling arrangements,” said an irate Jayden.