British Airways and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours by aviation regulator

All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority, the company said on Saturday.

In a short statement, Comair said its British Airways and Kulula flights are affected. Three of the company's planes have been involved in mid-air emergencies in the last month.

“Our executive team are engaging with the CAA on an urgent basis. Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension,” the company said.

“All passengers booked for Saturday March 12 are advised not to travel to the airport unless you are able to make a booking on an alternate carrier.

“Comair deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and we are doing our utmost to restore our operations as soon as possible.”

The company said it would provide updates as they became available.

This incident comes two weeks after a British Airways jet was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault shortly after it left East London for Johannesburg.