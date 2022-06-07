Silence and pitfalls in services: Child victims of crime left out in the cold

The recent harrowing crime stats showed an increase in the first three months of this year of more than 37% when it comes to the murders of children.

While the data is hard to comprehend, hidden behind it are the stories of thousands of children who survive the crimes committed against them, leaving them with psychological and often physical scars too.

Children are abandoned, raped and sexually assaulted, and according to new in-depth research by the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town, they often cannot rely on the services meant to protect them.

Perpetrators go unpunished while survivors carry the burdens through life.

The study, titled “Closing the gaps in services that respond to violence against women and children”, found victims mistrust law enforcement organisations and fear being victimised and ridiculed for speaking up.