×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Airlines won't hike ticket prices after Comair's grounding

Union slams CEO, BRPs amid funding crisis 'nosedive'

By Noxolo Sibiya - 03 June 2022 - 11:08

The Competition Commission (CC) says major airlines have committed to keeping flight ticket prices the same and will not “exploit” the situation following the grounding of Comair flights.

On Wednesday, Comair, which runs Kulula.com and British Airways flights, grounded its fleet, saying that it could no longer afford to fly. The airline is in business rescue...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused