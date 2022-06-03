Airlines won't hike ticket prices after Comair's grounding

Union slams CEO, BRPs amid funding crisis 'nosedive'

The Competition Commission (CC) says major airlines have committed to keeping flight ticket prices the same and will not “exploit” the situation following the grounding of Comair flights.



On Wednesday, Comair, which runs Kulula.com and British Airways flights, grounded its fleet, saying that it could no longer afford to fly. The airline is in business rescue...