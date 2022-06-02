Discovery Vitality to refund clients for suspended Kulula and BA flights

Discovery Vitality has announced it will refund its clients who have booked flights on Kulula and British Airways.

Comair grounded its British Airways and Kulula.com flights on Wednesday while the airline operator seeks funding.

In a communique to clients, Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said: “While Comair has credit and refund processes in place, we are aware that these may be lengthy.

“However, in order to assist our clients, for Vitality members with a Discovery Bank account who have a discounted flight booked to depart between June 1 and 7, Discovery Bank will automatically refund the amount they spent on that flight into their Discovery Bank account by the end of business today.

“Discovery Bank will extend this refund solution to all Comair flights cancelled due to this issue as the expected duration of the suspension becomes clearer.