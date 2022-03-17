Kopanang Africa march against Dudula groups to go ahead

Kopanang Africa’s Cleopatra Shezi said the planned march would include other organisations and a number of local and legal foreign nationals who had also been affected by the evictions led by the Dudula movements across townships

Newly formed anti-xenophobia group Kopanang Africa, which was established to quell the violent evictions of foreign nationals by Dudula groupings, has indicated that it was going ahead with its march on Human Rights Day despite threats of disruption.



Operation Dudula in Soweto and the Alexandra Dudula Movement have recently been embarking on controversial “cleanup” operations which sought to evict illegal immigrants from Johannesburg townships and from trading as street vendors in taxi ranks and business centres, with some of these turning violent...