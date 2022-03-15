South Africa

SMMEs benefit from export awareness workshop

The workshop was hosted by the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) economic development department in partnership with the Gauteng economic development department and department of trade, industry and competition

15 March 2022 - 08:02
Mpho Koka Journalist

Dimakatso Dlamini is looking forward to expanding her curtain-making business beyond SA shores.

Dlamini, 32, who lives in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is the owner of Katso Lux Curtains — a business that produces curtains using African print fabrics...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...