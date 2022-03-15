SMMEs benefit from export awareness workshop
The workshop was hosted by the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) economic development department in partnership with the Gauteng economic development department and department of trade, industry and competition
Dimakatso Dlamini is looking forward to expanding her curtain-making business beyond SA shores.
Dlamini, 32, who lives in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is the owner of Katso Lux Curtains — a business that produces curtains using African print fabrics...
