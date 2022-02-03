Used your phone to apply for only one R350 grant? You can collect it at Pick n Pay or Boxer

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant who used their phones to apply for only one grant can collect it from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket this week.

This is according to the SA Post Office (Sapo), which urged beneficiaries to make use of the collection points at the two supermarkets.

In a statement, Sapo said the first week, until February 8, is reserved for the payment of old age, disability and child grants.

Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.

“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket. If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger explained to TimesLIVE that Sassa allows up to 5 people to apply for the grant from the same phone number.

If more than one person applied for the R350 grant from the same number, then only the Post Office can pay out your grant.

If only one person applied from a number, then Pick 'n Pay or Boxer can pay out your grant, because these stores require a phone number for additional verification.