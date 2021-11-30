Many suffer because of Sassa system glitches
Another Germiston resident, Benni Shozi, 34, said for the past three weeks he had been trying to get his R350 SRD grant as his application was approved in early November
For eight years, Mohlaba Mangena, 51, who has one arm, has tried unsuccessfully to access the government disability grant.
Detailing his plight to the Sowetan, Mangena told of how he lost his arm during an accident at work back in 2011...
