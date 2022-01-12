NSFAS extends deadline for student financial aid applications — here’s who can apply

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has extended its deadline for student financial aid applications to January 21.

NSFAS said the extension was to allow more non-funded students to apply. It said more than 600,000 applications were received from applicants who intend furthering their post-school education at 50 Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges and 26 public universities.

“In this application cycle NSFAS enhanced its application portal such that first-time applicants who are Sassa beneficiaries will receive a real-time response after submitting their application,” said NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

“To date, 182,567 applicants were confirmed eligible for funding instantly. The second cohort is non-Sassa applicants who will receive their responses once their income verification has been concluded.”

Potential applicants are urged to make use of the extension period as there will be no further extension.

How do I know if I qualify?

To qualify for funding, potential applicants must be South African citizens and be a recipient of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant.

The R350 Covid-19 social relief distress grant does not count.