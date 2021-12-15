Young adults facing an uphill battle on the job market
Goemeone Mokgara has had a tough time searching for employment under Covid-19 conditions without any success
Goemeone Mokgara has had a tough time searching for employment during the pandemic, without success.
But, the 28-year-old film graduate from Malvern, east of Johannesburg, has not lost hope...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.