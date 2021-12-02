More SA households dependent on grants – StatsSA

More than a quarter of all households received grants as their main source of income last year as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc.

This is according to StatsSA's General Household Survey 2020 report which was released on Thursday which showed that 28.8% of households had grants as their main source of income.

The report revealed that grants are a vital safety net especially in the poorest and most rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

In the Eastern Cape 63.6% of households with 69.3% in Limpopo had grants as their source of income compared to salaries.

Grants remained the second most important source of income in the country with increasing households depending more on grants, the survey revealed.