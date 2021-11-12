End to Covid relief grant sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

Finance minister says there's no budget to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March

There is no budget to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March.



This was announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Thursday, a move which sparked fears of a humanitarian crisis from civil society due to the high levels of poverty and unemployment in the country...