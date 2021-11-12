End to Covid relief grant sparks fears of humanitarian crisis
Finance minister says there's no budget to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March
There is no budget to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March.
This was announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Thursday, a move which sparked fears of a humanitarian crisis from civil society due to the high levels of poverty and unemployment in the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.